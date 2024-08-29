Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $185.00

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.00.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

Diageo Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.37%.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $15,391,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Diageo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

