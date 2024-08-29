Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $103.75

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 96.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

