BTIG Research Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $82.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

QTWO opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. Q2 has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at $43,992,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at $41,465,773.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,264. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,490,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Q2 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 46,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Q2 by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

