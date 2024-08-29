Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 169.9% in August

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 223,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,741. The company has a market cap of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

