Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.52) to GBX 3,380 ($44.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.20) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($34.29) to GBX 2,700 ($35.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,120 ($41.14).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,462 ($45.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,709 ($35.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,600 ($47.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,219.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,096.30.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

