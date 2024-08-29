Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Purchases 5,000 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,875,523.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $3,091,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHRB

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.