Burney Co. Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 459.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,583,395. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

BSX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,758. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

