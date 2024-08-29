Burney Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

SEE traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. 1,099,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,499. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

