Burney Co. Buys 1,067 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $135.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

