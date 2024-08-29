Burney Co. Buys 4,481 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.02. 1,843,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

