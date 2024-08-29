Burney Co. Buys 4,915 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

BKH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. 87,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

