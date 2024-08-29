Burney Co. Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.93. 645,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.