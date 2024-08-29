Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $142.16. 255,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

