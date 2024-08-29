Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 115,324 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

ORI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

