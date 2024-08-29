Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 85,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

