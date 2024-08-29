Burney Co. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 77,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $56.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

