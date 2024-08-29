Burney Co. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,123,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,476,789. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.72 and a 200-day moving average of $454.35.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.