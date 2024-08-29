Burney Co. Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 29.8% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,080 shares of company stock valued at $31,475,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.13. 87,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,990. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.09. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

