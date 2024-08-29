Burney Co. Purchases 3,338 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Burney Co. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,098. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

