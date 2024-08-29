Burney Co. Sells 113 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.51. 166,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,759. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

