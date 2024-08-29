Burney Co. Sells 1,183 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.94. 6,152,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,118. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.