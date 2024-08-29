Burney Co. Sells 199 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after buying an additional 327,680 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $157,077,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.17. 1,000,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

