Burney Co. Sells 2,032 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.48. 1,522,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

