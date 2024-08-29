Burney Co. Sells 359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,083,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.54. 3,878,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

