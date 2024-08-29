Burney Co. Sells 374 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $569.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,406. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

