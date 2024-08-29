Burney Co. Sells 654 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $164,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.27. 129,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,909. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

