Burney Co. Sells 816 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 72.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $331,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,167,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 152,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

