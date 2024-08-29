Burney Co. Sells 916 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HP by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in HP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,372,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,254. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

