Burney Co. Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 4.1% during the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.56. 755,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,425. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.