BWS Financial Raises Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $240.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BWS Financial from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

UI opened at $188.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 76.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 88.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

