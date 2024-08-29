BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the July 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BYD Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.46. 151,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

