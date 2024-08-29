BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the July 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BYD Trading Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.46. 151,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.
BYD Company Profile
