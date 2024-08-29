BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the July 31st total of 298,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BCAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,145. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $4,522.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

