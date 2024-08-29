Calvin Scott Koonce Sells 9,300 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $836,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,256,331.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.10. 126,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,426. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.59. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth about $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

