Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Canadian Life Companies Split stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.32. 122,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.62. The company has a market cap of C$54.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26. Canadian Life Companies Split has a twelve month low of C$2.31 and a twelve month high of C$5.35.

Further Reading

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

