Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Up 0.6 %
Canadian Life Companies Split stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.32. 122,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.62. The company has a market cap of C$54.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26. Canadian Life Companies Split has a twelve month low of C$2.31 and a twelve month high of C$5.35.
Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Life Companies Split
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.