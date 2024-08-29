Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$35.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CU stock opened at C$33.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.97. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.43%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3300562 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.