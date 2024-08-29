Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capcom Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 15,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,484. Capcom has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $189.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

