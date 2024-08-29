Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.62

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 138720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 753,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,339,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after buying an additional 155,260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $283,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.