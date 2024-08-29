CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Insider Philippa (Pip) Marlow Acquires 5,382 Shares

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Philippa (Pip) Marlow acquired 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$37.16 ($25.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,995.12 ($135,131.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

