Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $12.80 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.80 billion and approximately $273.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.25 or 0.04265525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00038942 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

