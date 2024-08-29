CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Price Target Raised to $4.50

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

CareCloud Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareCloud stock. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of CareCloud worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

