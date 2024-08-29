CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the July 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareMax Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 156,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. CareMax has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About CareMax

Featured Stories

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

