Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 15th

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. Caribbean Utilities has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.
About Caribbean Utilities
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caribbean Utilities
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.