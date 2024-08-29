Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

CTLT stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

