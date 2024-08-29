CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total transaction of C$2,860,143.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.62, for a total transaction of C$465,702.00. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total transaction of C$2,860,143.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,033. 11.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$77.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$79.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$73.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

