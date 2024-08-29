CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

