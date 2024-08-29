Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.26. 37,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 315,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $206,000. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

