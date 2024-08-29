CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 54400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

