Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 219.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $201.16. 186,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.72.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

