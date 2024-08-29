Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.