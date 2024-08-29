Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.36 and last traded at $146.89. 920,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,731,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

The company has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

